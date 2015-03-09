Melissa Gorga says she's proud of her brother-in-law, Joe Giudice, after seeing how he's stepped up since his wife, Teresa Giudice, began serving her 15-month prison sentence this past January, leaving him to look after their four daughters.

"It's heavy on his heart. It's a lot," Melissa, who's married to Teresa's brother Joe Gorga, shared on "Watch What Happens Live" on Sunday. "I pass [Joe Giudice] in the morning, and he's driving the girls to school. And I usually pass Teresa every morning."

Fighting back tears, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star added, "It's heartwarming to see him. He's manning up, and he's doing what he has to do."

Teresa, 42, is currently serving her sentence at Federal Correctional Institution, Danbury, the same prison that inspired the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black." Once she's done with her time, Joe, also 42, will begin his 41-month sentence behind bars.

On Saturday, March 7, Teresa's daughter Gia tweeted from Danbury, Connecticut, writing: "Hate leaving."

Teresa was sentenced on Oct. 2, 2014 to serve time after she and her husband pleaded guilty to fraud charges in March 2014. The 39-count indictment filed in July 2013 included bank fraud, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. The Bravo stars earned more than $5 million from their fraudulent behavior.