John Mellencamp has made his marriage split official by filing for divorce from his wife of 18 years.

Mellencamp announced last month that he had separated from his supermodel wife, Elaine, who he married in 1992.

Mellencamp filed papers at a court in his home state of Indiana on Friday as he moves to officially end the union, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

The rocker, who has two children with Elaine, has been married twice before and is now rumored to be dating Hollywood actress Meg Ryan.

