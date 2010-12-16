SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) -- An actress who appeared on the original "Melrose Place" has been indicted in a fatal car crash in New Jersey.

The Courier News of Bridgewater reports that 39-year-old Amy Locane-Bovenizer of Hopewell is charged with aggravated manslaughter and assault by auto. The indictment was handed up Thursday in Somerset County.

Authorities say Locane-Bovenizer's Chevrolet Tahoe hit a Mercury Milan driven by Fred Seeman of Montgomery as he was turning into his driveway June 27. Seeman's wife, Helene, was killed.

Officers arrested Locane-Bovenizer after detecting alcohol on her breath.

She has been freed on $50,00 bail. Her lawyer did not return an after-hours message seeking comment.

Locane-Bovenizer played Sandy Louise Harling on the first season of "Melrose Place" in 1992.

