Former Melrose Place star Amy Locane-Bovenizer was taken into custody Tuesday after she was convicted of vehicular homicide stemming from a 2010 DWI arrest.

Locane-Bovenizer, 40, had a blood-alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit when her car crashed into another vehicle in New Jersey, killing 60-year-old Helene Seeman, the Associated Press reports.

The School Ties actress was jailed Tuesday after her bail was revoked. She now faces five to ten years in prison on the vehicular homicide count, and three to five years in prison on a second count of assault by auto for injuries Seeman's husband Fred sustained in the crash.

"This is a sad day for the Seeman Family. There were no winners declared by the verdict. There are only losers," Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Murphy said. "A husband lost his dear wife; his two children lost their mother; and Helene's mother lost her daughter. That loss can never be rectified by a verdict."

Locane-Bovenizer did not testify at the trial, which began in early October. Sentencing for the actress, a mother of two, is set for March 1.

