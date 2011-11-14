LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A law partner of Dr. Conrad Murray's chief defense attorney is facing a contempt hearing stemming from an interview he gave during the trial of Michael Jackson's doctor.

Matt Alford, who practices with attorney Ed Chernoff, in Houston, was ordered to appear Tuesday before Superior Court Judge Michael Pastor. The judge threatened to hold Alford in contempt for his appearance on NBC's Today show.

Alford gave an interview in which he criticized a prosecution witness in the Murray trial and made comments about the jury. The judge said he found the interview shocking since it came only hours after he had warned defense attorneys not to comment on the case outside court.

Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last week in Jackson's death and is in jail awaiting sentencing Nov. 29.