Fleet Week in New York got even better when Katy Perry came on the scene!

The "Firework" singer performed a special concert for troops at Pier 9 in Brooklyn Wednesday.

Wearing a sparkly American flag dress, Perry performed her hits "Teenage Dream," "Part of Me" and "Wide Awake" during her Pepsi Fleet Week Katy Perry "Part of Me" Concert. That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama had the honor of introducing Perry to the stage and later tweeted, "Katy Perry is giving the fleet exactly what they needed!"

The 27-year-old singer, who split from boyfriend Robert Ackroyd earlier this week and is still coping with her divorce from Russell Brand, announced to the audience she's currently single. Naturally, she decided to share a kiss with a soldier right there on stage!

In honor of the troops and Memorial Day, Perry pulled one lucky man on stage to recreate the iconic V-J Day photo from 1945 of a sailor's smooch in Time Square. The Marine grabbed Katy, dipped her back and gave her a big dramatic kiss on the lips.

"After, she wiped the lipstick off him," a concertgoer tells Us Weekly.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Memorial Day: Katy Perry Recreates Iconic Times Square Kiss With Sailor