MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Memphis musician who played with Jerry Lee Lewis was trying to help a fellow security guard when he was killed in a shootout.

Memphis police say 70-year-old B.B. Cunningham died early Sunday. He was working as a security guard at an apartment complex when he was shot.

Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man had fired shots at another security guard when Cunningham responded. Cunningham chased them into another apartment complex. When the second guard arrived, he found Cunningham and the teen lying in a courtyard.

Authorities did not say who shot Cunningham or the 16-year-old. The 22-year-old man, who had fled the scene, was charged with first-degree murder.

Cunningham had a 1967 hit, "Let it All Hang Out," with his own band the Hombres.