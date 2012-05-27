LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The suits have knocked off the superheroes at the box office.

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones' sequel "Men in Black 3" debuted as the No. 1 movie over Memorial Day weekend with $55 million domestically from Friday to Sunday.

That bumps "The Avengers" into second-place after three blockbuster weekends on top. "The Avengers" took in $37 million to push its domestic total to $514 million and become only the fourth movie ever to top half a billion dollars.

"Battleship" was No. 3 in its second weekend with $10.8 million, raising its domestic earnings to $47.1 million. "The Dictator" took in $9.6 million to finish fourth in its second weekend and lift its total to $41.5 million.

The horror tale "Chernobyl Diaries" opened at No. 5 with $8 million.