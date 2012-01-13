WENN -- Actress Mena Suvari's second marriage appears to be over, as she has filed for divorce.

The 32-year-old "American Beauty" star has cited "irreconcilable differences" for her split from concert promoter Simone Sestito, according to TMZ.

The couple wed in Vatican City, Italy, in 2010.

Suvari filed the divorce papers in Los Angeles on Friday, and she has asked the judge assigned to the case to prevent her husband from claiming spousal support.

The actress lists the date of separation as Nov. 1.

Suvari was previously married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann. She divorced him in May 2005.

She next stars in "American Reunion."