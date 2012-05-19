Mena Suvari and Simone Sestito ended their marriage amicably.

Though Sestito had previously asked for $17,151 a month in spousal support, Suvari's rep tells TMZ "they have amicably resolved their financial differences outside of mediation and court."

Suvari's rep adds: "Neither party will pay the other any support."

Suvari began dating Sestito in 2007, and they married on June 26, 2010. The American Reunion actress filed for divorce on Jan. 13, 2012.

In Boston Common magazine's spring fashion issue, 33-year-old Suvari refuted rumors that being in the spotlight contributed to her split with the Italian concert promoter. "I don't let that affect my personal relationships," Suvari explained. "I'm very Aquarius that way."

This is Suvari's second divorce; she split with cinematographer Robert Brinkmann in 2005 after five years of marriage. Brinkmann was 17 years her senior.

"It's taken years to get to know myself. I had never really taken time to cultivate who I was," Suvari told Boston Common. "I've felt drained by it. But I feel like I'm really, finally, content at this point in my life. I'm accepting of who I am and how diverse I am and honoring that. All of it."

