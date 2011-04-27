Eva Mendes is adamant she'll never walk down the aisle because married life is "boring".

RELATED: Eva Longoria, Brad Pitt and more celebs who used to work in fast food

The Hitch actress has been dating filmmaker George Augusto since 2002, but the pair has never taken the next step to make the union official.

And Mendes insists the tradition of marriage is no longer relevant.

RELATED: Trend Report: Ladies in Red

She says, "I just don't think marriage is necessary, as necessary as society makes it. And I don't have a negative point of view on it. I just think it's a very old tradition and if you look back to what marriage symbolizes in the first place... it has nothing to do with why we get married today.

RELATED: Style Profile: Eva Mendes

"I don't know if I want children, but the idea of marriage sounds very boring to me. I have to be honest... I am extremely romantic but I think there is that little rebel inside me that is anti-establishment. It's just one more fun thing I can rebel against."