LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes' reinterpretation of "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory" is set to open in London's West End.

Mendes' show based on the much-loved children's book by Roald Dahl features new songs along with sets and costumes designed to recreate the world of the factory run by the flamboyant yet secretive Willy Wonka.

Appearing as the eccentric factory boss Willy Wonka is Douglas Hodge while former "Young Ones" star Nigel Planer plays Grandpa Joe.

Stars including Uma Thurman, Lily Allen, Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick are expected to attend the premiere Tuesday at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The story tells of a young boy who finds a golden ticket that allows him a tour of a top-secret candy factory.