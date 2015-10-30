A menu card from Prince William and Duchess Kate's wedding has sold for $1,250 at an auction!

No, a meal did not come with the card.

The card is nearly flawless. Printed on thick ivory cardstock, it features a green border with flowers and birds. It also includes Prince Charles' heraldic badge and the German phrase "Ich Dien," which translates to "I Serve." A small food or coffee stain can be seen on the card that laid in front of the 300 guests at the 2011 royal wedding.

The card, which belonged to a wedding guest, sold at Nate D. Sanders Auction.

Certainly a piece of royal history, the card lists in exquisite detail the three-course meal that the guests dined on, starting with marinated South Uist salmon, Lyme Bay crab and wild Hebridean langoustines, in addition to a fresh herb salad. They later nibbled on Saddle of North Highland Mey Select organic lamb, Highgrove spring vegetables, English asparagus and Jersey Royal potatoes. Dessert featured a delicious-sounding trio of Berkshire honey ice cream, sherry trifle and chocolate parfait.

The wines paired accordingly were a 2009 Meursault, Domaine Guyot-Javillier; a 2004 L'Hospitalet de Gazin, Pomerol wine; and a Laurent Perrier Rose Champagne.

Suddenly that reheated pizza in your microwave doesn't sound so delectable, does it?