PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Meredith Vieira is leaving "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" after 11 years as host of the syndicated game show.

The former "Today" show host and two-time Emmy winner as best game show host said Thursday she's leaving for other ventures including more work at NBC News.

An executive familiar with Vieira's plans says Vieira will be launching her own YouTube channel with stories on people's lives. The executive spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans haven't been announced yet.

Vieira also has her own production company. She produced the feature film "Return" and the touring play "Life in a Marital Institution (20 Years of Monogamy in One Terrifying Hour)."