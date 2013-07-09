NEW YORK (AP) — Meredith Vieira is returning to daytime TV with a syndicated talk show.

Producer NBCUniversal says "The Meredith Vieira Show" will launch in fall 2014 as a weekday program that will "make viewers laugh, learn and feel inspired."

NBC said Tuesday the New York-based show will be taped on a set that resembles Vieira's home, including her actual furniture and family photos.

The 59-year-old Vieira was a morning favorite as co-host of NBC's "Today" show from 2006 to 2011. She currently serves as a special correspondent for NBC News programming including "Today" and "NBC Nightly News." From 1997 to 2006, she was moderator of ABC's "The View."

Vieira also hosted the syndicated game show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" from 2002 until this season. She's the winner of 14 Emmys.