MACON, Ga. (AP) -- Country music legend Merle Haggard is being treated for pneumonia in a Georgia hospital and has had to cancel the rest of his January concert dates.

Publicist Tresa Redburn said she spoke to Haggard by phone Wednesday in his Macon hospital room.

The 74-year-old Haggard was taken to the hospital Tuesday after canceling a Macon show at short notice. He had at least four more dates scheduled for the rest of this month, from Kentucky to Oklahoma.

Tour manager Frank Mull tells The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer ( http://bit.ly/yPAGQW) that Haggard has been sick since leaving his home in northern California last week.