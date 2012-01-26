NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country music legend Merle Haggard has returned home to northern California to recuperate from multiple illnesses.

Haggard had been hospitalized in Macon, Ga., for about a week with double pneumonia. While there, doctors discovered three stomach ulcers and eight polyps in his colon.

At one point, the 74-year-old checked himself out of the hospital to return to Redding, Calif., by tour bus. But he returned a few hours later after deciding the trip would be too taxing.

The "Okie from Muskogee" singer was diagnosed with lung cancer a few years ago, but recovered after part of his lung was removed.

It's unclear how Haggard's recent health issues will affect his touring schedule. His website shows him playing next on Feb. 28 in Tucson, Ariz.

