Merv Griffin's estate for sale for $9.5M
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) -- The California desert home of the late media mogul Merv Griffin has been put up for sale for $9.5 million.
RELATED: Celebs who've purchased other stars' homes
The Desert Sun reported Friday that the 39-acre property in La Quinta features a 5,000-square-foot home, an equestrian compound with a racetrack and a lagoon.
The Moroccan-style estate was put up for sale this week and is the latest celebrity home in the Palm Springs area to hit the market.
RELATED: Check out the creepiest homes in pop culture
Gerald and Betty Ford's home in Rancho Mirage sold for nearly $1.7 million in March.
Griffin hosted his own talk show and helped create and produce "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." He died from prostate cancer in 2007.
RELATED: Celebs who passed away last year