PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) -- The California desert home of the late media mogul Merv Griffin has been put up for sale for $9.5 million.

The Desert Sun reported Friday that the 39-acre property in La Quinta features a 5,000-square-foot home, an equestrian compound with a racetrack and a lagoon.

The Moroccan-style estate was put up for sale this week and is the latest celebrity home in the Palm Springs area to hit the market.

Gerald and Betty Ford's home in Rancho Mirage sold for nearly $1.7 million in March.

Griffin hosted his own talk show and helped create and produce "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." He died from prostate cancer in 2007.

