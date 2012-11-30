Meryl Streep stunned by David Blaine stunt
Meryl Streep was left speechless at a charity gala in New York on Wednesday night after witnessing illusionist David Blaine appear to eat a wine glass.
The "Devil Wears Prada" star was a guest speaker at the Dana and Christopher Reeve Foundation event, but she was lost for words when Blaine performed his party trick.
Streep was photographed with her hand held to her mouth, in shock, as the magician grabbed a wine glass from her table and began to chew on it.
Blaine tells Vulture.com, "I'm not allowed to do it [the trick] often, because I get in trouble for it. But I really like to do it."