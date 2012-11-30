Meryl Streep was left speechless at a charity gala in New York on Wednesday night after witnessing illusionist David Blaine appear to eat a wine glass.

RELATED: Meryl Streep's Fashion Retrospective

The "Devil Wears Prada" star was a guest speaker at the Dana and Christopher Reeve Foundation event, but she was lost for words when Blaine performed his party trick.

RELATED: Which star counts Meryl Streep as a neighbor?

Streep was photographed with her hand held to her mouth, in shock, as the magician grabbed a wine glass from her table and began to chew on it.

RELATED: Best pop culture villainesses

Blaine tells Vulture.com, "I'm not allowed to do it [the trick] often, because I get in trouble for it. But I really like to do it."