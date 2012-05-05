The best part of the Met Costume Institute Gala is that the stars are willing to take a fashion risk and wear something really edgy or over-the-top. And while most celebs dazzle in their daring designer ensembles, there are always a few who either go too far or just fall flat.

You'll have to wait until Monday night to see 2012's big red carpet hits and misses, so in the meantime here's a look at the stars who got slammed for their offbeat sartorial choices in past years.

At 2011's soiree, which honored the late Alexander McQueen, Naomi Campbell channeled a bride in white fringed creation from the late designer's namesake label.

Christina Ricci's high-neck Zac Posen gown resembled a spider's web, while Freida Pinto's menswear-inspired Chanel Haute Couture gown was too quirky for the glamorous affair.

In 2010 Vera Farmiga chose a periwinkle Sophie Theallet design with unflattering pleated detail and contrasting black ribbon trim that conjured up images of a can-can dancer.

January Jones' black gloves and severe makeup took away from her embroidered YSL mini, and Maggie Gyllenhaal didn't quite pull off her massive Louis Vuitton ball gown.

Leighton Meester chose an avant-garde Louis Vuitton outfit in 2009 that was best left on the runway, and Madonna didn't fare much better with her thigh-high leather boots and giant turquoise headpiece.

But it was Helena Christensen who baffled onlookers the most when she showed up at the party hosted by Vogue's Anna Wintour in a dress that spelled out the name of the magazine.

