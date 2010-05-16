LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Ronnie James Dio, the metal god who replaced Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath and later piloted the bands Heaven & Hell and Dio, has died, according to his wife and manager.

Dio announced last fall he was suffering from stomach cancer. He was being treated at a Houston hospital, according to his website.

"My heart is broken, Ronnie passed away at 7:45 a.m," said a statement by Wendy Dio posted Sunday on the site and confirmed by publicist Maureen O'Connor.

Wendy Dio said that friends and family were able to say their goodbyes to her husband, and asked for privacy. She concluded: "Please know he loved you all and his music will live on forever."