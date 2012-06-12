WASHINGTON (AP) -- Metallica has made a public service announcement to help authorities try to find a man wanted in the killing of a Virginia Tech student.

Morgan Harrington disappeared after an October 2009 Metallica show in Charlottesville, Va. Her remains were found three months later in a hayfield about 10 miles from the concert venue.

The FBI says it has DNA linking the suspect to a sexual assault in Fairfax County in 2005. But authorities aren't sure who the man is and are seeking the public's help identifying him.

The FBI and Virginia State Police announced the multimedia campaign Wednesday.