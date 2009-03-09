New mom M.I.A. is denying last week's reports that she named her son "Ickitt."

The British rapper addressed the rumors on her MySpace page, writing "My baby is not called Ickitt, Pickit or Lickit, thank you very much to all the Hollywood press. I didn't release the baby name because I didn't think it was news. But I will be back with something newsworthy soon. Til then, go pick on Apple, Satchel and Moon Unit."

Come to think of it, "Pickit" and "Lickit" have a strange ring to them. Our other suggestions for newsworthy names include "Jumpstart" and "Headgear."