MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Police are investigating a woman's claim that singer Chris Brown stole her iPhone outside a South Beach nightclub when she tried to take a picture of him.

A police incident report released Thursday says Christal Shanae Spann, 24, and her friends spotted Brown and rapper Tyga leaving the Cameo club early Sunday. Spann told police she saw Brown get into a black Bentley, and she used her phone to take a picture of him sitting in the car.

According to the report, Spann claims Brown grabbed her phone and said "... you ain't going to put that on no website," and drove off.

Authorities said no charges have been filed. The report listed the potential crime as "robbery by sudden snatching," which is a felony.

"My prosecutors are currently speaking with the witnesses and reviewing all of the materials supplied by Miami Beach police," said Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami-Dade County's chief prosecutor. "Only after these reviews have been completed would any type of action be considered or taken."

Brown's attorney and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Any charges could cause legal problems for Brown, who remains on supervised probation for beating then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna, in 2009. He has been on a comeback of late, winning a Grammy award and performing on the high-rated awards program - as did Rihanna.

