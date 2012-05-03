Oh my Bosh -- it's a boy!

Chris Bosh and his Miami Heat may be facing the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs right now, but the star power forward has already made a slam dunk of his own.

A rep for the basketball player, 28, confirms exclusively to Us Weekly that he and his wife Adrienne Bosh welcomed their first child together on Thursday morning. The little one, who joins half-sister Trinity (Bosh's three-year-old daughter from a previous relationship), weighed in at 8 lbs. 21 oz. and measured 21-inches long.

The rep tells Us that Jackson Anthony Bosh is named after both his paternal grandfather and his maternal grandfather, respectively.

"Bosh was at the hospital in time to be by his wife's side in between Heat vs. Knicks playoff games and will make it to NY [Thursday night] to play in game 3," the athlete's rep tells Us.

But before he could ship out, proud new mommy Adrienne happily captured this adorable father-son moment above in an Instagram pic.

"I could sit around and watch them together all day :)" she posted along with the pic of Jackson Anthony's first footprint and Chris, dressed in hospital scrubs, smiling down as his new baby.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miami Heat's Chris Bosh Welcomes Son Jackson Anthony