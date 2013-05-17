Michael Buble: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me
Grammy-winning crooner Michael Bublé, 37, takes Us behind the music. His new album, To Be Loved, is out now, and he'll be touring the U.S. this fall.
1. I love big dill pickles (that doesn't sound good).
2. I'm a flosser.
3. I love coconut water.
4. I only wear Muppet socks and colored boxer briefs.
5. I play classic rock songs like "Sympathy for the Devil" before I go on stage.
6. I love taking my wife to Disney World. We even honeymooned there and slept in Cinderella's castle.
7. Growing up, I had a mullet.
8. I would give up singing to be a hockey player.
9. I even do hockey commentary on sports radio.
10. As a teen, I had both ears pierced and listened to Guns N' Roses and AC/DC.
11. I sleep with a T-shirt over my head to keep the light out.
12. Dave Barry is my favorite writer.
13. My go-to food is Old El Paso tacos.
14. I love redheads -- and one Argentinean blonde [his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato].
15. I'm not a fan of children's charities. Kidding!
16. I love the TV show An Idiot Abroad.
17. I wish I could meet Christoph Waltz.
18. When I'm at dinner with friends, I often order everything on the menu for the table.
19. I think Slurpees are the greatest invention since insulin.
20. My favorite movie is The Princess Bride.
21. I've never watched myself on TV after a performance.
22. I only wear clothes by DSquared. I have no deal with them -- I just love all their stuff.
23. I've never taken a drink or any other substance before a show.
24. I hate using in-ear monitors.
25. I met the Queen of England, but I freaked out more when I met Oscar the Grouch!
