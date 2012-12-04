Actress turned singer!

Reese Witherspoon is preparing to record a duet with Canadian crooner Michael Buble.

Us Weekly reported the collaboration news in October, and Buble recently confirmed it to UK TV show Daybreak.

"By all accounts it would be true," the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer, 37, said of working with Witherspoon, 36, on his upcoming album." I just really am a big fan and so myself and my camp, we wanted to do this with her and we were thrilled that she was excited about it too."

Witherspoon took voice lessons to prepare for her role as country singer June Carter in 2005's Walk the Line. The mother of three (Ava, 13, Deacon, 9, and Tennessee, 2 months) told MTV News that recording the album for the film was "the most challenging, horrifying experience of my life."

But after seven years, she's ready to do it again!

Buble's sixth studio album is expected to be released in 2013.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michael Buble Confirms Collaboration With Reese Witherspoon