If you don't already follow Michael Buble on Instagram, do it now. The uber-smooth crooner's social media action is endlessly entertaining, with videos in which he and his band cover other people's hit songs at the request of fans. (His baby son Noah, 11 months, makes some adorable cameos, too.)

PHOTOS: Stars in concert

Recent jam sessions have featured Jay Z's "Empire State of Mind," The Everly Brothers' "Let It Be Me," and 'N Sync's "Tearin' Up My Heart" -- the latter of which was requested by an actual member of the mega-successful boy band, Joey Fatone.

PHOTOS: The biggest boy bands ever

"This is awesome. @realjoeyfatone requested a song from *NSYNC," Buble, 38, captioned the July 10 clip, which shows him rocking out to the 1998 hit song with his band and his cute-as-a-button little boy. (The Grammy winner and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, welcomed Noah in late August 2013.)

PHOTOS: Celebs' best throwback pictures and posts

"Here ya go bud! 'Tearin' Up My Heart,'" he added. "Let's pass it along to the other fellas of #NSYNC while we are at it. @justintimberlake @lancebass #jcchasez #chriskirkpatrick"

Buble is currently on his North American To Be Loved tour. In September, he'll head down to South America, and then on to Europe -- which means plenty more backstage videos to come!

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Josh Duhamel and Nick Cannon, plus more dads to follow on social media

Celebrity Babies of 2013

Robert Downey Jr. and wife are expecting baby No. 2