Canadian crooner Michael Buble is set to become a first-time dad: His model wife is pregnant.

Argentine beauty Luisana Lopilato is due to give birth to the couple's first child later this year and they chose to announce the happy news with their own unique video on her website on Thursday morning.

The clip features a cute photo of the stars kissing before sharing a sonogram of the unborn child with the message "We're having a baby Buble!!!" The "Home" hit-maker wed Lopilato in 2011.

