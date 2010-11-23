Michael Bublé is planning to wed his fiancee twice, with marriage ceremonies in both their native countries.

The Canadian crooner, who previously dated actress Emily Blunt, is now engaged to actress/singer Luisana Lopilato.

Bublé proposed last November and has spent the last year planning the wedding.

The bride-to-be has now revealed they will exchange vows in April and they have scheduled a wedding in Lopilato's native Argentina, to be followed by a second ceremony in Canada.

Bublé tells ET Canada, "We are doing one in Argentina and that's for her close family, and then we are doing one in Vancouver!"

The kind-hearted couple will also forfeit a luxurious honeymoon in favor of a volunteering trip to Africa. Bublé adds, "[We will] go help kids and do stuff like that ... her idea."