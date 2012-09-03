Michael Clarke Duncan Dead at 54

Michael Clarke Duncan dead

By Jon Warech

"The Green Mile" star Michael Clarke Duncan has died while being hospitalized following a July heart attack.

The actor's fiancee, Omarosa Manigault, confirmed the news saying the 54-year-old actor died Monday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after nearly two months of treatment.

Duncan "suffered a myocardial infarction on July 13 and never fully recovered," according to a statement released by the actor's publicist. "Manigault is grateful for all of your prayers and asks for privacy at this time. Celebrations of his life, both private and public, will be announced at a later date."

Duncan, a former bodyguard-turned-actor, starred in films like "Armageddon," ''Planet of the Apes" and "Kung Fu Panda."

