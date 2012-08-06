Michael Clarke Duncan's road to recovery post-heart attack has been slow-going -- and he isn't out of the woods just yet.

After suffering a myocardial infarction July 13, Duncan, 54, was hospitalized. Though he was stabilized soon after, the actor remains under close medical supervision.

In a Monday statement, the Green Mile star's rep tells Us Weekly he was "moved from the Intensive Care Unit, but remains hospitalized."

"His family are firm believers in the power of prayer, and have asked that you keep him in yours during this time," his rep adds.

At the time of Duncan's heart attack, TMZ reported that his girlfriend, Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth, helped save her boyfriend's life by performing CPR as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

