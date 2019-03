Wonderwall Editors

Since they were last photographed together in late April, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have taken vacations with their kids -- but without one another -- and made various red-carpet appearances by themselves.

Now, as People reports in this week's cover story, the longtime power couple has decided to spend some time apart. "They're taking a break," a "close confidante" of the actors tells the magazine.

It seems part of the problem has been the effects of Douglas' battle with cancer, which began in 2010, and Zeta-Jones' diagnosis and treatment for bipolar II disorder "The stress has taken a toll on their marriage," says a friend of the pair.

Parents to Dylan, 13, and Carys, 10, the couple are still hoping to work out the conflicts they're currently facing, according to a family friend, and are not currently pursuing a legal separation. "They want the best for their kids, no matter what happens," says a source.

Zeta-Jones's publicist, Cece Yorke, confirmed the split news to The Associated Press via email on Wednesday morning, saying the Oscar winners "are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage." A phone call to a representative for Douglas wasn't immediately returned.

Douglas, 68, and Zeta-Jones, 43, began dating in 1999, marrying the next year at the Plaza Hotel in New York. They reportedly decided to take a break after Douglas came home from the 2013 Cannes Film Festival in May, where he was promoting "Behind the Candelabra."

