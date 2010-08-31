Michael Douglas is speaking out for the first time since being diagnosed with throat cancer, saying resolutely, "I'll beat this."

RELATED: Click here for more pictures of Michael Douglas

In an exclusive new interview with People magazine, on newsstands Friday, the 65-year-old "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" star gets candid about his health battle and reveals how wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their children, 10-year-old Dylan and 7-year-old Carys, have reacted to the news.

RELATED: Read more about Michael Douglas' career

Two weeks ago it was revealed that a tumor was discovered in the Oscar winner's throat and that he will endure eight weeks of radiation and chemotherapy. Doctors expect Douglas to make a full recovery, according to his spokesperson. At the time the news broke, Douglas said in a statement to People, "I am very optimistic."