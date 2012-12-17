Michael Douglas' son Cameron was recently seriously injured in a brutal attack in a Pennsylvania prison.

Cameron, 34, who is currently serving nearly 10 years as a result of drug charges, suffered a broken leg and finger after a New York City mobster put a $100 bounty on him for being a "rat," the New York Post reports.

According to the paper, Cameron's psychiatrist accidentally revealed during a 2010 bail hearing that he once testified against his drug dealers. The Oscar winner's son was then allegedly targeted in the attack and had his femur broken, the Post reports.

Cameron, however, reportedly told health serves that he sustained the injuries while playing handball.

Michael, 68, has stayed by his son's side throughout his legal troubles. In April 2010, Cameron was sentenced to five years in prison selling methamphetamine and heroin. He received an additional sentence of 4 1/2 years years for attempting to smuggle heroin into the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michael Douglas' Son Cameron Attacked in Prison, Suffers Broken Leg, Finger