NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York judge has sentenced Michael Douglas' son to five years in prison on drug charges, calling it his "last chance to make it."

Federal Judge Richard Berman announced the sentence Tuesday after hearing Cameron Douglas apologize and admit that he had squandered a lot of opportunities to turn his life around.

The judge said earlier that he did not have confidence that Douglas would turn his back on drugs after pleading guilty in January to drug charges.

The troubled 31-year-old son of the Academy Award-winning actor admitted to dealing methamphetamine and cocaine. He had faced a 10-year term.