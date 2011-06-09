Catherine Zeta-Jones is back and better than ever after her recent bipolar II disorder diagnosis, says her husband Michael Douglas.

"She's great! She's down in Miami doing 'Rock of Ages,' the musical," the 66-year-old actor told Us Weekly at the Urban Zen Stephan Weiss Awards in New York Thursday. "So she's doing great. She's doing a great job."

Once Zeta-Jones, 41, wraps production on the star-studded film (which features Julianne Hough, Tom Cruise, Russell Brand, Alec Baldwin, Malin Akerman and Mary J. Blige), the two plan to "do the same thing we always do -- we go to Spain!"

During a May interview with Oprah Winfrey, the "Wall Street" actor said his battle with stage four throat cancer was "very hard" on his wife. Adding to Zeta-Jones' worries, "My son is in federal prison, my ex-wife suing me ... it's kind of hard for the wife to say that she's depressed."

