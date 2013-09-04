Michael J. Fox on life with Parkinson's disease: I don't feel inferior or damaged

By Chris Gardner

Michael J. Fox is prepping for a return to the spotlight as the star of his own NBC show, "The Michael J. Fox Show," a star vehicle he is using to continue his mission of raising awareness of Parkinson's disease. After disclosing his condition in 1998, the actor has been an advocate for research and awareness and he continues that tradition in the October issue of Good Housekeeping, speaking candidly about the disease as well as his thoughts on marriage, humor and regret.

On how he feels about living with Parkinson's disease:

"I don't attach any feeling of inferiority or being damaged to Parkinson's. That's other people's perceptions."

