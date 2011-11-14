Who knew Michael J. Fox was such a romantic?

At A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's event in NYC Saturday, the actor's wife Tracy Pollan, 51, told Us Weekly about how her husband recently surprised her with a Parisian vacation to celebrate 23 years of marriage.

PHOTOS: Michael and other hot Canadians

"He's always so sweet. He took me to Paris this summer and it was our anniversary, so that was really special," Pollan said. "It was spontaneous."

The couple celebrated with dinner at their favorite restaurant, L'ami Louis, where Pollan was yet again blown away by the decadent menu.

PHOTOS: Stars' comfy travel style

"You can't eat the whole day before. You gotta be starving," the former Family Ties star raved. "It's like family. They're always so welcoming to us."

For Fox, 50, dining a deux hardly compared to seeing his wife enraptured by her love of French art.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest married couples

"Tracy is an art fanatic, so we walked miles to gallery after gallery after gallery," the Spin City alum told Us. "I love to see her love to do what she loves to do, which is look at art, but it wore me out!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly