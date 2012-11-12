After 24 years of marriage, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan look more in love than ever!

The spouses shared a warm embrace in Gap's new holiday campaign, "Love Comes in Every Shade." Other stars who posed for the ads include Parks and Recreation's Aubrey Plaza, Boardwalk Empire's Jack Huston and the cast of NBC's The New Normal.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest married couples

Fox, 51, recently spoke to Us Weekly about why he can't wait to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

"My mother-in-law's an amazing cook," he said at his foundation's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's event in New York City Nov. 10. "Growing up, I always thought that my mom was a good cook, and she was, but she cut corners. I always thought that cranberry sauce just slid out of a can and always had rib marks on the side, so when my mother-in-law made amazing cranberry sauce with almonds and whole cranberries, it was just a revelation!"

PHOTOS: Stars' favorite Thanksgiving memories

"It makes it so delicious," the Back to the Future star raved. "It's incredible!"

Fox -- father to Sam, 23, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 17, and Esme, 11 -- said he's especially grateful that his family is safe in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

PHOTOS: Michael J. Fox and other hot Canadians

"There are people who are having a tough Thanksgiving this year. But I'm thankful for the people who come to the rescue and help out," the Family Ties actor told Us. "I think things are turning up in our country. There's such an attitude of helping each other out and realizing we're all in this together."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michael J. Fox, Wife Tracy Pollan's Share Tender Embrace in Gap Holiday Ad