BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Michael Jackson fans got an early look at items that will be sold at auction from the singer's final home — and they left behind tributes to the King of Pop.

Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, Calif., which is selling the contents of the home where Jackson died in 2009, opened its doors Sunday to Jackson fans, who brought flowers, gifts and handwritten notes for the singer's children.

The company re-created the home at 100 North Carolwood Drive inside its exhibit space. The headboard of the bed where Jackson died was removed from the auction at his family's request, so fans filled that part of his reconstructed bedroom with their tributes.

The exhibit is free and open to the public before the auction Saturday.

