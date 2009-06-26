LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia is up for auction in Las Vegas a potentially lucrative coincidence a day after the singer's death.

A celebrity auction Friday at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino has been planned for months, and was promoted mostly as featuring Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe items.

But after Jackson's death Thursday, items likely to get more attention include a drawing of Mickey Mouse done my Jackson as a child, handwritten lyrics for his 1987 hit "Bad," and a shirt the star wore on his 1984 Victory tour.

Auctioneer Darren Julien says they're from a collection owned by David Gest, the producer and promoter once married to Liza Minnelli. Jackson introduced the couple and was best man at their wedding.

