Michael Jackson Nephew Appointed Co-Guardian

By Associated Press

A judge has appointed Michael Jackson's nephew to share guardianship responsibilities for the singer's three children.

During a hearing Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Michael Beckloff named TJ Jackson as a co-guardian of the children who range in age from 10 to 15.

TJ Jackson will share responsibilities with Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine, who has cared for the children since the singer's death three years ago.

According to court filings, TJ has remained close to his cousins, Prince, Paris and Blanket, since their father's death.

Beckloff has said Katherine Jackson, 82, is doing a great job raising Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson. But the Jackson family matriarch's absence last month coincided with a split in the family over whether to support the executors of the late singer's estate, with some members pushing for the executors to resign. TJ was appointed a temporary guardian during Katherine's absence.

TJ Jackson was a relative unknown to the public before the recent rift in the family. He was close to his uncle, Michael, before the pop star died unexpectedly in June 2009 at age 50.

Their mother, Deborah Rowe, has also indicated she is comfortable with the arrangement.

Three of Michael Jackson's siblings, sisters Janet and Rebbie and younger brother Randy, have all expressed concerns about the administrators of the singer's estate and called on them to resign. The window to contest the singer's will is closed, but the trio said as recently as last week that challenging the executors remains their priority.

Jackson's estate has generated more than $475 million in gross earnings since the singer's death. He left his estate to benefit his mother and children, with a share allocated to unspecified charities.

