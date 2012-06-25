Monday marks the third-year anniversary since the shocking death of Michael Jackson at age 50 -- and among the millions worldwide still mourning his loss, few feel it as personally as Paris Jackson.

The pop superstar's only daughter, now 14, paid tribute Monday morning, tweeting, "RIP Michael Jackson .. Dad you will forever be in my heart

Her remembrances kicked off last Wednesday, when she shared a touching Instagram snapshot of the "Man in the Mirror" singer with Debbie Rowe, the nurse who famously wed Jackson in 1996 and bore two children (Paris and Michael Joseph Jackson, a.k.a. Prince, 15) for the Grammy winner.

"Mommy and daddy

In a recent sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Paris admitted she was "confused" by aspects of her childhood -- including those masks that her dad made her, Prince and Blanket wear in public.

"I didn't get why I was wearing a mask," Jackson said. "I understand it now. My dad wanted us to be covered [because] he wanted us to have a childhood."

