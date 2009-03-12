LONDON (AP) -- Tickets to Michael Jackson's 50 shows in London have sold out.

Tickets went on sale to the public online and at the O2 arena in London Friday morning. The shows are scheduled to kick off in July. Earlier this week, an advance allotment also sold out soon after going on sale.

The pop singer has said the concert series, entitled "This is It," will be his last in the British capital. Jackson has appeared in public infrequently since being acquitted of child molestation in California in 2005.