LONDON (AP) -- Michael Jackson fans are awaiting the star's announcement of a series of comeback shows in London.

Jackson is due to appear at London's O2 concert arena on Thursday afternoon to confirm the dates.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly despite concerns the 50-year-old star may not be up to playing a string of dates.

The eccentric King of Pop has been plagued by financial and legal woes for years and has not performed a major concert since 2001. His last studio album was released the same year.

Jackson has sold more than 750 million albums and won 13 Grammys. "Thriller," released in 1982, is still the best-selling album of all time.

