NEW YORK (AP) -- Lenny Kravitz, Akon and 50 Cent will be featured on the upcoming posthumous album from Michael Jackson.

Epic Records and Jackson's estate released more details about the record simply called "MICHAEL" on Friday. The song "Hold My Hand" with Akon will be the first single and debut on Jackson's website on Monday.

Akon says the song was leaked two years ago before Jackson's death but it wasn't complete. Akon says now it's finished and he's proud to have worked with one of his idols.

"MICHAEL" will feature 10 songs and is due out Dec. 14. Some were recent recordings.

The song "Breaking News" debuted on Jackson's site this week. Some of his nephews say it's not Jackson's voice but a former producer and manager insist that it is.

