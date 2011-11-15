LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The bed where Michael Jackson died is no longer for sale.

Julien's Auctions has removed the queen-sized headboard from its auction of items from 100 N. Carolwood Drive, Jackson's last residence.

Company president Darren Julien said Tuesday the mattress was never for sale, but he removed the carved headboard seen in evidence photos during the trial of Jackson's physician from the sale at the request of Jackson's estate.

The auction of art, furnishings and other items from the home where Jackson lived with his three children is set for Dec. 17.

———

Online:

www.juliensauctions.com