Even in death, Michael Jackson has the power to bring people together.

His three children, Prince, Paris and Blanket, memorialized their late father with a hand and footprint ceremony outside Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday.

"This, right here, is his lifetime achievement award," Prince, 14, told the crowd. "This is what he strived to get, and this is what we are giving him now."

The trio then made an imprint in the cement using the King of Pop's famous sequined glove and a pair of his dancing shoes. They also added their own handprints.

Paris, 13, then introduced Justin Bieber, 17, who performed his own rendition of "Rockin' Robin" (made famous by Jackson in 1972).

"Michael meant so much to me and I know he meant a lot to you guys as well," an emotional Bieber said. "He was more than entertainer: He was an inspiration in the way he was kind, he was gentle and very charitable. That's why I look up to him."

Chris Tucker, Smokey Robinson and Quincy Jones also showed up for the ceremony, as did Jackson's mother, Katherine, and his brothers, Tito and Jackie.

