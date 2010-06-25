ET has obtained the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Joe Jackson on Friday -- the one-year anniversary of Michael Jackson's death -- against Dr. Conrad Murray.

The Jackson family patriarch seeks a minimum of $75,000 in the lawsuit and accuses Murray of professional negligence, providing Michael substandard medical care, and withholding information about Propofol, the drug that authorities believe killed the King of Pop. Acres Home Heart & Vascular Associates Inc. and GCA Holdings LLC are also named as defendants in the suit.

"Defendants failed to inform the paramedics of defendants' administration of various drugs to Michael Jackson, including the drug Propofol, and other benzodiazepines," the suit alleges, continuing, "Defendants demonstrated a disregard for Michael Jackson's life by concealing the Propofol and the 'polypharmacy' Michael Jackson had received for months."

The lawsuit also contains Joe Jackson's beliefs about the nature of his iconic son's death.

"Mr. Jackson believes there are other parties responsible for Michael Jackson's death, but has not yet gathered sufficient information regarding their potential liability or responsibility," the suit states. "Mr. Jackson will amend this complaint when he has gathered sufficient information to establish the responsibility or liability of other persons, businesses, or entities for Michael Jackson's death."

Murray has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in Michael's death.

